Crime, politics and signing day: What you need to know Thursday morning

Good morning and Happy Groundhog Day.
A lot happened in the news yesterday. Worried you missed something? Here’s the round-up:
Biloxi residents heard the state of the city from Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich The mayor listed accomplishments in Biloxi, but also talked about tasks ahead, including a new gate for Keesler Air Force Base and growing the visitors from the 5.7 million who came in 2016.
The state legislature was back at work on the first day after the deadline for bills to pass out of committee. The House passed a bill that would allow beer to be sold at craft breweries while the Senate seemed to save the tough stuff for later. Among the biggest upcoming debates will be a fight over a new education funding formula. Here are some of the other bills that will be debated by the full House or Senate after making it out of committee.
It was a big day for sports on the Coast, with a record number of Coast athletes signing to play football — and other sports — in college. Gautier offensive lineman Paul Gainer, one of the most sought after players on the Coast, signed with Southern Miss. The Hattiesburg school also signed three other Coast players. St. Stanislaus sent five players to, respectively, LSU, Purdue, ULL, Air Force and PRCC, while Conner Estes became the first East Central High School football player in 21 years to sign with an FBS program. For more on #NSD17, click here.
It was another busy day in national political news. Rex Tillerson was confirmed by the Senate as secretary of state while Betsy DeVos’ bid for secretary of education may be in jeopardy.
And Wednesday afternoon, President Donald Trump traveled to Dover Air Force Base to honor the returning remains of a U.S. Navy SEAL killed this weekend in Yemen.
The ongoing drama of Larry the Cable Guy vs. a Diamondhead store, with a lawsuit and a countersuit and an amended countersuit, seems to have come to an end as the two parties settled.
Finally, in crime news, a masked man robbed a Motel 6 clerk at gunpoint, D’Iberville police announced they had arrested a student for bringing a gun to school Monday, and a man suffered what police called life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in Woolmarket.
Can we improve this morning round-up? Let us know at rzilbermints@sunherald.com.
Comments