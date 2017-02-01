A student brought a gun to D’Iberville High, police say

D’Iberville police say a man was arrested Jan. 30 for bringing a weapon to a local school.
Capt. Marty Griffin said Andryus Walker-Wells, 18, was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a weapon on school.
Griffin said D’Iberville High School officials received information that a student had a gun in a parked car on the school’s campus. He said an investigation led to the arrest of Walker-Wells, who was attending alternative school and not on campus.
He was taken to the Harrison County jail Monday night where he was held on a $75,000 bond set by Judge Albert Fountain.
Walker-Wells posted bail at midnight Tuesday.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
