Crane blocking westbound I-10 lanes

A crane has completely blocked westbound Interstate 10 just before the Mississippi 605/Cowan-Lorraine exit on the Biloxi River bridge, the Mississippi Department of Transportation reports.
Law enforcement authorities urge motorists to avoid the area. MDOT reported the accident at 7:37 a.m. and said the highway will be blocked for at least an hour.
Josh Bromen of the Gulfport Police Department tweeted a warning about the traffic snarl.
All lanes of wb I10 @38 will be closed for sometime. Avoid the area. If you are stuck in traffic be patient as units work to clear traffic pic.twitter.com/MwdrjL77i8— Gulfport Police PIO (@GPDPolicePIO) February 1, 2017
