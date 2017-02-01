Local

February 1, 2017 8:03 AM

Crane blocking westbound I-10 lanes

By Anita Lee

Gulfport

A crane has completely blocked westbound Interstate 10 just before the Mississippi 605/Cowan-Lorraine exit on the Biloxi River bridge, the Mississippi Department of Transportation reports.

Law enforcement authorities urge motorists to avoid the area. MDOT reported the accident at 7:37 a.m. and said the highway will be blocked for at least an hour.

Josh Bromen of the Gulfport Police Department tweeted a warning about the traffic snarl.

