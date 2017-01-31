Coast Cub Scout leader says ‘welcome’ to transgendered members

When the Sun Herald posted a story on Facebook about the Boy Scouts allowing transgendered children who identify as boys, some readers offered what's-this-world-coming-to comments, with one suggesting alternative Christian groups for boys born male.
Michael Burke, a Cub Scout leader in Diamonhead, felt compelled to respond: “All are welcome to join Diamondhead Pack 210.”
Burke told the Sun Herald on Tuesday that he loves scouting and supports its mission to help boys discover themselves, find their place in the world and acquire tools they need for success.
“You know, kids can be cruel sometimes and in Cub Scouts, we teach our kids not to be,” he said in an interview, “If we see a problem, we try to correct it.”
“Everyone needs a place and the Cub Scouts is a really good place to grow up and learn about who you are.”
Burke, a military retiree who works in logistics, said Pack 210 has 30 members. He is den leader for the Bears, who are in third grade.
He said the policy on allowing female-to-male transgendered scouts is new, so troops will have to see how it works out. He believes some boys will be accepting of transgendered members, while others might not. Kids quickly pick up on differences, he said.
He believes his own son, Cooper, would be accepting of transgendered scouts.
“We have friends who live alternate lifestyles and we understand that ‘mommy and mommy’ type thing,” he said. “I go to work. I go home. I try to do my part. I don't interfere with other people's lifestyles because it's not my business.”
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
