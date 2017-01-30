2 wanted in armed holdup of McDonald’s on Courthouse Road

Police want the public’s help in finding two people wanted in an armed robbery at the McDonald’s on Courthouse Road.
At 10:02 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the restaurant after a report of an armed robbery, said spokesman Sgt. Joshua Bromen in a press release.
Two people wearing dark clothing and masks walked into the restaurant with a handgun, Bromen said, and left on foot with an unspecified amount of money.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call police at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Bromen said the investigation is ongoing and police will update the public as more information is available.
Comments