Harrison County man accused in theft from business

A Harrison County man has been jailed in the alleged theft of tools and equipment from a business, Pass Christian Police Chief Tim Hendricks said.
Donald Joseph Carver III, 28, was arrested Monday on a charge of commercial burglary.
He is accused of stealing the items from Gulf Coast Pre-Stress on Saturday.
Carver is also being held on another felony charge of burglary.
He is the Harrison County jail on a total bond of $30,000.
