Jan. 30-Feb. 5: Events this week in South Mississippi

Monday
Shadow and Strings: The World of Puppets
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Puppets created by two world-renowned puppet masters, who live in Mississippi. 228-818-2878.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 27-Feb. 1
SHAPE-Up Pascagoula’s weight-loss challenge
Singing River Healthplex, 3101 Denny Ave., Suite 100, Pascagoula. Less than $10 per session if you join as a member; $3,000 cash pot. Learn to eat sensibly for the rest of your life. Eight customized sessions by a degreed trainer, a meal plan, fitness assessments and cardio tracker. Free additional routines for non-training days. Training slots from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Details: 228-471-1595.
5 p.m.
Boot Camp: Evening
Salvation Army Kroc Center, 575 Division St., Biloxi. $55 Entire class. Six-week Boot Camp for any shape, any size. Instructors will take you through a series of drills, exercising, and calisthenics that will take you to the next level of personal fitness. Register online for morning session or evening session. 228-207-1218. krocmscoast.org/events
5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Jan. 30-31
Boot Camp: Morning
Salvation Army Kroc Center, 575 Division St., Biloxi. $55 Entire class. Six-week Boot Camp for any shape, any size. Instructors will take you through a series of drills, exercising, and calisthenics that will take you to the next level of personal fitness. Register online for morning session or evening session. 228-207-1218. krocmscoast.org/events
8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Jan. 30, Feb. 1 and 3
Ocean Springs Church Women
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 705 Rayburn Ave. Meeting begins at 9 with fellowship and refreshments, and program will start at 10. Our speaker will be the director of PROMISS, Rachel Nilsen. PROMISS is an organization that aims to reduce the incidence of abortion, teen pregnancy, premature birth and infant death. All church women are invited to join us for fellowship, worship and learning. 228-875-4454.
9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Tuesday
‘Two Gentlemen of Verona’
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $5 to watch the production. The Alabama Shakespeare Festival is coming to The Mary C with its production of “Two Gentlemen of Verona.” Details: 228-818-2878.
10 a.m.-11 p.m.
Satire and Storytelling
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Keith Duncan has been awarded the Camille Cosby Fellowship, the Joan Mitchell Foundation Grant, and The Drop Program Grant. He has taught art for more than 20 years in both New York and New Orleans and now lives in Gretna as an artist and educator of fine arts. 228-374-5547.
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Beaded Jewelry Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Fees: $25 members/$35 nonmembers. Learn to design and create jewelry using Swarovski and Czech crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads; natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants, etc. Create necklaces, earrings and bracelets to take home. Tools and supplies provided and included in the fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. Registration deadline is 1 week prior to class. 228-818-2878.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Download It!
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. Learn how to download free content for your desktop, laptop, smart phone, eReader, or tablet. Use our laptops for the class, or bring your own fully charged device. You’ll need your library card number and PIN. Phone and tablet users, bring your iTunes/Google Play/Amazon login and password. Details: 228-467-5282.
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
MSMS informational meeting
Bay Waveland Middle School, 600 Pine Street. The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science is coming to Bay St. Louis to meet with students and families who are curious about the school. The school, which is in Columbus on the campus of the Mississippi University for Women, is regularly listed in the top 1 percent of high schools in America. Students interested in attending the school must apply during their sophomore year of high school. MSMS is accepting applications for the Class of 2019. Details: 800-553-6459 or www.themsms.org.
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Shallow Water Phantoms
Gulf Coast Research Laboratory, 703 E. Beach Drive, Ocean Springs. Free. Join Ruth Carmichael as she discusses northern Gulf of Mexico manatees.
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Active Shooter Event program
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. This program will provide strategies, guidance and plans for surviving an active shooter event. There are several steps that can be taken to assist law enforcement response and limit the number of victims. The content of this training is not appropriate for children. No one under age 18 will be allowed to attend. Details: 228-452-4596.
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Sharing Made Simple
Moss Point Riverfront Community Center, 4400 Denny St. We want to invite residents growing food to share their fresh local produce with others by donating surplus from their farms, gardens or fruit trees year-round. We want to reduce farm waste and help bridge the gap between hunger and local food sources, making it available to our friends and neighbors. Seniors and families with children will then have access to fresh, healthy, locally grown food they might not be able to afford or aren’t able to grow. Details: 228-218-5239.
8 a.m.-11 a.m.
Wednesday
Coffee Club
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Spend an hour with Cree Cantrell learning about financial markets and investing while discussing current economic events. 228-374-5547.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Free to play. Great exercise for seniors and competition for skilled players. Details: 228-868-5777.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Thursday
Movement and Dance Exploration
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members: $15; nonmembers: $20. Come experience the joy of authentic movement through improvisation and dance games. Exploring how the body moves increases creativity, relieves stress, builds body awareness and is a great exercise for the body and mind. Details: 228-818-2878.
1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Beginning Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student. A six-week introductory pottery class for those who have always wanted to try throwing on the pottery wheel. Students will learn the fundamentals of wheel throwing, including the making of cylinders, bowls, and cups with handles. We will also have an introduction to glazing. Class fee includes one 25 pound bag of clay. Designed for ages 13 and older. Class limit: 10 students per class. Details: 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Broken Rainbow for Children
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $30 for the 10-week session. For children ages 7-12 who are having difficulty dealing with a divorce or death in their family. Details: 228-863-0047.
7 p.m.-8:15 p.m.
Divorce Recovery Workshop
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $30 for the 10-week session. Help dealing with divorce issues, as well as offering a caring support group for anyone going through a divorce or separation. Participants hear a speaker the first hour and group discussion follows. Details: 228-863-0047.
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Grief Recovery Workshop
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $30 for the 10-week session. For anyone dealing with the emotional issues that follow the death of a loved one. Participants hear speakers, share loss experiences and discuss grief issues with the goal of beginning to live again. 228-863-0047.
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
‘Sly Fox’
Randolph Center, 315 Clark Ave., Pass Christian. Cost: $13. Presented by the Pass Christian Theatre Project. Details: pctp.brownpapertickets.com.
7 p.m.-9 p.m. Feb. 2-3
Friday
Opening reception
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Opening reception of “Against the Grain: Wood in Contemporary Art” and “Satire and Storytelling: Keith Duncan.” Details: 228-374-5547.
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
‘Abstract 5’ opening reception
Coast Episcopal School — Gail Keenan Art Center, 5065 Espy Ave., Long Beach. Abstract 5 featuring the work of Carolyn Busenlener, David Jones, Julia Reyes, Norma Seward and Joy van Meerveld on view Feb. 4 through March 17. Details: 228-452-9442. www.coastepiscopalschool.org
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Friday-night dinner dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $6 dinner; $10 dance. The Amour Danzar ballroom will provide dinner at 7:30 and casual-dress dance at 8 p.m. Details: 228-324-3730.
7:30 p.m.-8 p.m., 8 p.m.-10:15 p.m.
Saturday
Mudslingers: Try Your Skills
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per person. Come see if clay is your new hobby. We will help you create two pots to keep, and they will be glazed and ready to pick up two weeks later. Wear clothes you can get dirty. Mudslingers who enroll in an ongoing wheel-throwing class receive a $25 credit toward that class purchase. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
AARP Driver Safety Class
Lutheran Church of the Pines, 309 U.S, 90, Waveland. AARP members $15, non-members $20. Refresher driver-safety course, primarily for seniors. 985-373-7314.
1 p.m.-5 p.m.
Clay Babies: Valentines
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $12 per student for one sculpture. This is a fun class for children to create everlasting valentine wall sculpture. Price is per sculpture made, and your children can make multiples. It’s a great chance for young children to get dirty and play in the mud. Work will be ready to pick up before Valentine’s Day. Details: 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
The Vienna Boys Choir
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $60 members; $75 nonmembers. For nearly five centuries, the Vienna Boys Choir has enchanted millions with its unique charm and exceptional voices. Details: 228-818-2878.
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Farmers Market
Farmers Market at Long Beach, 310 Jeff Davis Ave. Details: TFMatLongBeach@gmail.com.
8 a.m.-noon
Junior Chef Day Camp
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $35 members; $45 nonmembers. Has your child shown an interest in cooking? Perhaps they stay glued to Food Network and long to be a great chef one day. They have to start somewhere and Junior Chef Day Camp is a great start. Instructor: Chef Cheri Hiers. Details: 228-818-2878.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
