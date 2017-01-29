Lucedale woman dies in Jackson County crash

A Lucedale woman was ejected from her car Sunday in Jackson County and died in the crash, a Highway Patrol spokesman said.
Destinie Chantel Stauter, 21, died about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in a one-vehicle crash on Mississippi 613, State Trooper Chase Elkins said.
She was southbound in a 2015 Toyota Corolla near Tanner Williams Road and lost control, running off the left side of the road, Elkins said.
Stauter was not wearing a seatbelt, he said.
The crash is under investigation.
Robin Fitzgerald
