What can I do to help the tornado victims? Here’s a good starting place

Days after a tornado touched down in and near Hattiesburg, killing four people and destroying numerous homes and businesses, several agencies are providing assistance to those affected by the deadly storm.
In Gulfport, the Mayor’s Youth Council is holding a uniform drive for Petal students. Members of the council are seeking donations of school supplies, any size khaki pants and any size polo shirts in the red, white or gray.
Donations can be dropped off at Gulfport City Hall at 2309 15th St. The drive ends at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27.
St. Peter’s by-the-Sea in Gulfport also is accepting uniform donations. Donations of any size khaki pants and red, white and gray polos can be dropped off at the church at 1909 15th St. Donations should be left at the church by noon on Sunday, Jan. 29.
Here are some other ways to make donations.
American Red Cross
To donate, call 1-(800) Red-Cross (733-2767), text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation or visit www.redcross.org.
United Way of Southeast Mississippi
To donate, send a check with "tornado recovery" noted in the memo line to: United Way of Southeast Mississippi, 210 W. Front St., Suite 400, Hattiesburg, MS 39401
Salvation Army
To donate, go to: www.salvationarmyalm.org
Comments