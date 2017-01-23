New Orleans unveils massive crime-fighting plan, surveillance

A massive expansion of the New Orleans Police Department’s surveillance capabilities, in both the French Quarter and 20 “hot spots” around the city, was unveiled Monday afternoon.
The 20 “hot spots” for more cameras include Hollygrove, Mid-City, Hoffman Triangle, Milan, Central City, St. Thomas, CBD, 7th Ward, St. Roch, St. Claude, Algiers, Behrman, Florida/Desire area, Gentilly Woods, Lower 9th Ward, Pines Village, Little Woods, Chef Highway and East Shore.
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu also said bars will be required to close doors and keep patrons inside after 3 a.m. That rule applies city-wide, Landrieu said. This rule is designed to keep people from hanging out in the streets after 3 a.m, he said. Click here to read more details about the 3 a.m. proposal.
Bourbon Street will also eventually become pedestrian-only. Landrieu guessed that might occur in the next 4-6 months.
The roughly $30 million proposal is part of a security plan drafted after a shooting over Thanksgiving weekend left one dead and nine injured on Bourbon Street.
