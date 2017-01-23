Jan. 23-29: Events this week in South Mississippi

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon the previous Monday.
Monday
Understanding Climate Change seminar
University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast, 730 E. Beach Blvd., Long Beach. $8. Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. Understanding Climate Change. This two-hour seminar explains the simple science of climate change and the law of physics that caused scientists to predict global warming more than 100 years ago. Learn the positive and negative aspects of non-fossil fuel energy sources; what other countries are doing; preferred solutions; and political challenges. This is a bipartisan, fact-based discussion. Details: 228-214-3277.
10 a.m.-noon
Shadow and Strings: The World of Puppets
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Puppets created by two world-renowned puppet masters who live in Mississippi. 228-818-2878.
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Luncheon honors 50th anniversary of integration
Pass Christian Historical Society, 201 E. Scenic Drive. Brother Bernard Couvillion will speak on “St. Stanislaus Observes 50th Anniversary of Integration.” Proceeds benefit the historical society. www.passhistory.org
Noon-1:30 p.m.
SHAPE-Up Pascagoula’s weight-loss challenge
Singing River Healthplex, 3101 Denny Ave., Suite 100, Pascagoula. Less than $10 per session if you join as a member; $3,000 cash pot. Learn to eat sensibly for the rest of your life. Free additional routines for non-training days. Eight customized sessions by a degreed trainer, a detailed meal plan, fitness assessments and cardio tracker. Training slots from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Details: 228-471-1595.
5 p.m. Jan. 23-Feb. 13
Boot Camp: Morning
Salvation Army Kroc Center, 575 Division St., Biloxi. Cost: $55 entire class. A six-week boot camp for any shape. Instructors will conduct drills, exercising and calisthenics that will take you to the next level of personal fitness. Register online. 228-207-1218.
8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Jan. 23, 25, 27
Tuesday
Advanced Homeschool Art Class
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $12 per student per class. Art projects vary weekly and will focus on both new skills and those already learned. All materials included in class cost. Details: 228-374-5547 or georgeohr.org.
1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Homeschool Art Class
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $12 per student per class. Art projects vary weekly and will focus on both new skills and those already learned. All materials included in class cost. Details: 228-374-5547 or georgeohr.org.
10:30 a.m.-noon
Jewelry-making class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Cost: $25 members and $35 nonmembers. Each session students will learn techniques to design and create jewelry using high-end Swarovski and Czech crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads; natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants, etc. Students will create necklaces, earrings and bracelets and take them home at the end of each class. All tools and supplies included in the fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. Registration deadline is one week prior to class. Details: 228-818-2878.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Knitting or Crocheting
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Mississippi 603. 228-255-1724.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Adult Coloring Night
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave. Bring your favorite colors and pencils and enjoy an evening of adult coloring. Or just use ours. There will be mellow music and some refreshments. Details: 228-467-9240.
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Boot Camp: Evening
Salvation Army Kroc Center, 575 Division St., Biloxi. Cost: $55 entire class. A six-week boot camp for any shape. Instructors will conduct a series of drills, exercising and calisthenics that will take you to the next level of personal fitness. Register online for morning session or evening session. 228-207-1218.
5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Jan. 24 and 26
Health Care Enrollment Aid
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Claudette Jones, a certified health-care application counselor with Coastal Family Health, and several assistants will provide assistance. Please bring accurate household-income information and the birth dates of all dependents in your household. If you are not a citizen, please bring your citizenship information and green card or passport. Details: 228-452-4596.
6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 24 and 26
Sharing Made Simple
Moss Point Riverfront Community Center, 4400 Denny St. We want to invite residents growing food to make a difference and share the benefits of fresh local produce with others by donating the surplus from their farms, gardens or fruit trees year-round. We want to help bridge the gap between food insecurity and abundant local food sources by collecting surplus produce from local farms and gardeners that might otherwise go to waste, and making it available to our friends and neighbors. We want to reduce farm waste and get the food to people who need it. Seniors or families with children will have access to fresh, healthy, locally grown food who otherwise might not be able to afford to purchase or aren’t physically able to grow it themselves. We hope to encourage community residents with gardens or fruit trees to get involved in the fight against hunger. Details: 228-218-5239.
8 a.m.-11 a.m.
Wednesday
Journaling for Writers
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. A notebook is a great tool for writers to sharpen their skills and play with words. This workshop is for writers of all levels, but will be particularly helpful to anyone battling writer’s block. Discover the joy of creative journaling, practice wordsmith skills, fun writing prompts and rekindle your love for words. Bring a blank notebook of at least 80 pages and a pencil or pen. Details: 228-818-2878.
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Free to play. Great exercise for seniors and competition for skilled players. Details: 228-868-5777.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Thursday
Computer Housekeeping
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Andy Collins of the Mississippi State Extension Service will go over the best ways to keep your computer running as efficiently as possible, including how to free up hard drive space, keep your computer running at top speed, improve battery life and prevent viruses and malware. 228-452-4596.
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Lunch & Learn
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $15 Members; $16 nonmembers. Features Chef Cheri Hiers. Baked tomato, tuna melts, roasted potatoes, chocolate, cinnamon, rice pudding. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Winter’s Journey
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Cost: $15 members; $20 nonmembers. Ric Sawyer embraces the depth of a winter’s journey through Franz Schubert’s “Die Winterreise.” Details: 228-818-2878.
7 p.m.-8 p.m.
Broken Rainbow for Children
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $30 for the 10-week session. For children ages 7-12 who are having difficulty dealing with a divorce or death in their family. Details: 228-863-0047.
7 p.m.-8:15 p.m.
Divorce Recovery Workshop
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $30 for the 10-week session. A 10-week program helping people deal with divorce issues, as well as offering a caring support group for anyone going through a divorce or separation. Participants hear a speaker the first hour and group discussion follows. Details: 228-863-0047.
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Grief Recovery Workshop
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $30 for the 10-week session. For anyone dealing with the emotional issues that follow the death of a loved one. Participants hear speakers, share loss experiences and discuss grief issues with the goal of beginning to live again. 228-863-0047.
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Mars Educator Workshop
Infinity Science Center, Pearlington. Hands-on workshop will guide educators in an investigation of Mars using Earth and Mars comparisons, modeling and engineering design. It also will integrate NASA online resources and STEM classroom activities, including those from NASA’s “Modern Figures” campaign. “Modern Figures” activities highlight contributions made by black women who served as “human computers,” as seen in the movie “Hidden Figures.” Details: 228-688-3338 or april.l.mcintosh@nasa.gov. Register at: https://www.etouches.com or 228-533-9025.
9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Friday
Felting Workshop-Wet Felting with Animal Fibers
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Participants will learn how to wet felt a small item, such as a small scarf or cuff wrist warmer, using animal fibers. There is no charge for the class and supplies will be provided. No experience is required. The class is open to adults. Details: hendersonteacher@yahoo.com or 228-216-9325.
10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
TGIF Fiber Arts Classes
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. This is a series of four lessons with Instructor Maryanne Anthony will host free classes with one on one instruction. Learn the fundamentals and become empowered to knit basic or advanced items. Knitting is a great stress reliever. Learn the basics of knitting and create a wonderful handmade gift. No prerequisites. Needed supplies are: Size 10 knitting needles and 1 skein of light color bulky weight (#5) yarn. Registration is required. Details: 228-875-1193.
11:30 a.m.
Lunch & Learn
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Cost: $15 members; $16 nonmembers. Details: 228-818-2878.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Hancock Reads Stuffed Animal Sleepover
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. Drop off your favorite stuffed animal between 4 and 6 p.m. for a sleepover. Then pick up your friend Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. to enjoy a story. In conjunction with Hancock Reads. Details: hancockreads.weebly.com or email HancockReads@gmail.com. 228-467-5282.
4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Free Friday Nights
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Free Friday Nights is a great time to “treat” friends and family members to a night at the museum. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Pottery Wheel Date Night
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per student. Bring your sweetie for a fun night of throwing pots on the pottery wheel. Students will be guided through the process. Each student chooses two pots to keep, which we will glaze and fire. Pots are ready to pick up in about two weeks. Please wear clothing appropriate for a clay studio. Details: 228-374-5547.
6 p.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 20 and 27,10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 28
Teens Night — Make a pizza
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $20 members; $25 nonmembers. Enjoy a fun evening making pizzas just the way you want them. Instructor: Chef Cheri Hiers. Details: 228-818-2878.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Friday night dinner dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $6 dinner; $10 dance. The Amour Danzar ballroom will provide dinner at 7:30 and casual-dress dance at 8 p.m. Details: 228-324-3730.
7:30 p.m.-8 p.m., 8 p.m.-10:15 p.m.
‘Charlotte’s Web’
Gulfport Little Theatre, 2600 13th Ave. Musical based on the novel by E.B. White. A pig named Wilbur is in danger of being slaughtered, but his friend Charlotte, a barn spider, spins messages praising Wilbur in her web persuade the farmer to let him live. Tickets are $16 for general admission, $13 for seniors, military with ID, and $11 for student with ID. Reservations recommended. Details: 228-864-7983.
7:30 p.m.-9 p.m., 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Jan. 20-22
‘The Ransom of Red Chief’
Bay St. Louis Little Theatre, 398 Blaize Ave., Bay St. Louis. $15 adults; $10 seniors; military; veterans; students; $6 children 12 and under. Classic O. Henry comedy with hilarious characters and twists in the plot. 228-467-9024. www.bsllt.org
8 p.m. Jan. 27-28 and 2 p.m. Jan. 29
Computer Basics
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Mississippi 603. If you have resolved to learn how to use the computer, or just want to brush up, join us for this basic computer skills class. Bring your own laptop, or use one of ours. Registration required. Call 228-467-5282 or sign up at the Customer Service Desk. 228-255-1724.
9 a.m.-noon
Saturday
Creative Maps: An Artist’s Guide to Career Planning
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Led by visual artist Lee Renninger that will instruct artists on how to better define their individual values, seek and identify opportunities, promote their work, and develop career strategies tailored to their goals. This workshop will specifically cover: defining your values as an artist, constructing a profile, taking your work to the world, building networks of support, finding your market, establishing relationships and building your strategy. Details: 228-374-5547.
10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
‘Les Miserables’ auditions
Nancy’s School Of Dance, 11010 Lamey Bridge Road, D’Iberville. All roles are available for ages 12-18. Please prepare a one-minute selection of a contemporary musical theatre song. Digital accompaniment without a vocal track is preferred.Children, ages 8-11, who wish to audition for Young Cosette, Young Eponine, or Gavroche ONLY should audition. Producation dates is in April. Details: 228-392-0853.
2 p.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 28-29
50’s Legends of Country and Pop Music
Center Stage Theatre, 2670 Rue Palafox, Biloxi. $15. 228-388-6258. centerstagebiloxi.org
7 p.m.
Comments