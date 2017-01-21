See aerial view of aftermath of Hattiesburg tornado

A Hattiesburg, Miss. area church experiences storm damage, Jan. 21, 2017. The tornado hit the area during the early morning hours.
Pfc. Christopher Shannon
Mississippi Army National Guard
William Carey University experiences storm damage, Jan. 21, 2017. The tornado hit the area during the early morning hours.
