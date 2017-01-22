Sound Off for Jan. 22: Trump needs someone to write his speeches

Where’s your pride?
I work for the Harrison County Road Department. Litter comes in three categories. The worst is people won’t bag their trash and it flies out of the garbage trucks going down the road. Second is the people who just don’t care. They’re going to throw their trash out the window. Third is the drinking driver who can’t afford a DUI, so they throw their containers out of their cars. I would love to see an awareness program. Come on people, where’s your pride?
Careful for what you wish
To those who said, “Anyone but Hillary!” Anyone is now our president. May you not regret your words.
Well done
What a joy to finally have a president who is not afraid to acknowledge the importance of the Creator in directing his administration. Well done, Mr. President.
Third World image
Thanks to all the Trump protesters who made us look like a Third World country and desecrated the American tradition of peaceful transition. How can anyone respect you and what you did?
Needs a speech writer
The most divisive presidential speech ever made. To continue to describe the country in the worst possible way, overlooking anything good, and to use those words in his acceptance speech is unbelievably crass. Trump needs a speech writer.
Tall task
If the left-handers and redheads get their say, then I would like to say something for tall people. Door knobs, sinks, automobile headliners and chairs are too low. Church pews are too close together for long legs. Let us unite with the left-handers and redheads. Can you imagine how bad it must be for a tall person who is also left-handed with a redhead? Tough!
Money talks
Littering is a deliberate act. How many times has anyone seen it done — the cigarette butt or trash tossed out the window? Until littering laws are enforced, it will keep happening. Nobody cares, because they will not ever be fined. Call the local law enforcement and ask how many littering tickets they issued in the last year.
Danger zone
The medians on U.S. 90 are suicide. High grasses and shrubs have been planted — and even Live oak trees. You are not able to see oncoming traffic at lights to turn left on green. It’s very dangerous, especially with oak trees to hit. Please remove them.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments