Tenors times three will perform at Saenger

The Coast Community Concert Association will host Tenore on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 2:30 p.m. at the Biloxi Saenger Theater. Tickets will be available at the door at $20 for adults and $13 for students ages 18 and under. Tickets may be reserved by calling 228-388-3135.
The three tenors who make up Tenore are platinum-selling singers. In 2014, Tenore received the GMA Covenant Award for Seasonal Album of the year. They recorded the cover song, “Christmas with You,” with Grammy award-winning singer Heather Headley. The group was founded by Jill Ann Siemens, founder of the Canadian Tenors, and their debut album was released in 2011.
In 2012, the group traveled to Uganda, where they visited the Watoto Baby homes, and recorded with the Watoto Children’s Choir “Where Are You, Christmas.” Tenore has toured around the globe from Kampala to California and appeared on shows such as “Hour of Power” at the Crystal Cathedral in Los Angeles as well as appearing several times on “Huntley Street.”
“All the world loves a beautiful song and when the song is sung by three inordinately talented and handsome young men, all the better,” Siemens has said.
