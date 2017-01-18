Biloxi seafood market accused of two violations

A Biloxi seafood market was cited for two violations by the Department of Marine Resources on Tuesday.
Captain Ben’s Seafood Market, 152 Oak St., was cited by Marine Patrol officers on one count each of possession of recreationally harvested finfish in a commercial establishment and possession of illegal oysters.
A press release from DMR said Seafood Technology inspectors with DMR discovered the violations and notified Marine Patrol. Officers seized seven sheepshead that they determined were caught by recreational fishermen. They also seized 12 trays of individually quick-frozen oysters because the business was unlicensed to sell them and did not have the required documentation.
The market faces fines of between $100 and $500 plus court costs. This is the first time the market has been cited, the DMR release said.
The case will be handled by Harrison County Justice Court, according to DMR spokeswoman Melissa Scallan.
Paul Hampton: 228-896-2330, @JPaulHampton
