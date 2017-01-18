Women’s March solidarity rally changes location

Organizers of the local Sisters Solidarity Rally in support of Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington say they have changed the location of the rally due to possible inclement weather.
The event, originally planned to be on the east side of Jones Park in Gulfport, will now be held from 1 to 3 p.m. indoors at Café Climb at 1316 30th Ave., Gulfport.
“Weather permitting, after the indoor rally, some will still march (to the Federal Courthouse in Gulfport),” states a Wednesday press release from organizers.
Speakers and performers for the event are Melinda Medina, Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance; Molly Kester, Mississippi Rainbow Coalition; Amelia Cooper, WJZD; Ginni Tran, Mercy Housing; Ashley Peterson, Faith In Women; and Carol Henderson, Esquire.
The purpose of the local rally and the national Women’s March on Washington are, according to the mission statement: “. . . to send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world that women’s rights are human rights. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us.”
The local Sisters Solidarity Rally is sponsored by Steps Coalition, Education, Economics, Environment, Climate and Health Organization (EEECHO), El Pueblo Immigration, Mississippi Immigrant Rights Alliance (MIRA), Women and Gender Studies Student Organization (WGSSO), Mississippi Rainbow Center, Mississippi Rising Coalition, Mississippi Women’s Economic Security Campaign and Mississippi Gulf Coast League of Women Voters.
“Mississippi Coast Women attending the march in Washington, D.C. will connect with local marchers through social media,” the press release states. “Though organized by women, all who champion human rights and justice are welcomed to attend.”
Scott Hawkins: 228-896-2424, @ScottHawkins4
If you go
What: Sisters Solidarity Rally
Where: Café Climb, 1316 30th Ave., Gulfport
When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday
Comments