Jan. 16-22: Events this week in South Mississippi

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon the previous Monday.
Monday
Martin Luther King Jr. activities
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Cost: $10 per person. To celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and the diversity in our community, we will offer ongoing activities all day. Guests will get to participate in a variety of crafts and activities. Details: 228-897-6039.
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Shadow and Strings: The World of Puppets
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Puppets created by two world-renowned puppet masters, who live in Mississippi. 228-818-2878.
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Jackson County SCLS Annual March and Parade
Second Missionary Baptist Church, 3913 Macphelah Road, Moss Point. The march and parade will line up at noon at Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 4225 Martin Luther King Dr., Moss Point 39562, and will proceed to Second Missionary Baptist Church, 3913 Macphelah Rd., Moss Point 39563. Services will begin promptly after the march and parade at Second Missionary Baptist Church. Speaker: the Rev. Johnnie Sims of Second Missionary Baptist Church in Moss Point. The oratorical scholarship contest first and second place winners will present their speeches. Details: 228-475-9395.
Noon-2 p.m.
Harlem Globetrotters Magic Pass
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. A once-in-a-lifetime experience lets you spend time on the court with the Globetrotters before the game, shooting, trying out ball tricks and getting autographs and photos. 228-594-3700. Admission: $22.
5:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
Boot Camp: Evening Schedule
Salvation Army Kroc Center, 575 Division St., Biloxi. Cost: $55 entire class. A six-week boot camp for any shape. Instructors will conduct a series of drills, exercising and calisthenics that will take you to the next level of personal fitness. Register online for morning session or evening session. 228-207-1218.
5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Jan. 16-17, 19 and 24
Harlem Globetrotters
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. The Harlem Globetrotters, who began in 1926 as the Savoy Big Five, have gone on to become one of the most recognized teams in all of sports. Their legendary, dazzling basketball skills are matched only by their ability to tickle the funny bones of audiences with their practical jokes and slapstick humor. Admission: $18–$85. 228-594-3700.
7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Jackson County SCLC Annual Prayer Breakfast
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 5425 Grierson St., Moss Point. $10. The speaker will be the Rev. Charles Evans Sr. of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church of Moss Point. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door. Details: 228-475-2800.
8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
Boot Camp: Morning Schedule
Salvation Army Kroc Center, 575 Division St., Biloxi. Cost: $55 entire class. A six-week boot camp for any shape. Instructors will conduct a series of drills, exercising and calisthenics that will take you to the next level of personal fitness. Register online for morning session or evening session. 228-207-1218.
8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Jan. 16, 18 and 20
Tuesday
Advanced Homeschool Art Class
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $12 per student per class. Art projects vary weekly and will focus on both new skills and those already learned. All materials included in class cost. Details: 228-374-5547 or georgeohr.org.
1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Colt Capers, Preschool Story Hour
Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge, 7200 Crane Lane, Gautier. Children’s Preschool Story Hour. Children will hear a story, have an outside activity followed by a craft. Our story this month is “Allie the Alligator.”
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Homeschool Art Class
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $12 per student per class. Art projects vary weekly and will focus on both new skills and those already learned. All materials included in class cost. Details: 228-374-5547 or georgeohr.org.
10:30 a.m.-noon
Beaded Jewelry-making class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Cost: $25 members /$35 nonmembers. Each session, students will learn techniques to design and create jewelry using high-end Swarovski and Czech crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads; natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants, etc. Students will create necklaces, earrings and bracelets and take them home at the end of each class. All tools and supplies included in the fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. Registration deadline is one week prior to class. Details: 228-818-2878.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Knitting or Crocheting
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. Learn knitting or crocheting for beginners or advanced. Be prepared to work on fingerless mitts or a scarf by bringing your needle or hook and appropriate-sized yarn. The yarn label will recommend a size for the needles or hook. 228-467-5282.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Intentional Living Seminar
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Adults may bring a lunch and learn something new with Laura Parker, certified speaker, trainer and coach. Intentional Living is living life by design rather than by default. Emphasizes topics such as leadership, personal growth and communication in business and nonprofit settings. Details: 228-875-1193.
11:45 a.m.
Why Your Baby’s Environment Matters
Biloxi Family Resource Center, Lopez Elementary, 140 St. John Avenue. Parent Academy lets parents learn simple everyday strategies to strengthen their child’s brain development. Limited to 25 parents. A meal will be served and child care provided. Details: 228-297-6808.
5 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Health Fair
Cadet Point Senior Living, 200 Maple St, Biloxi. Resources such as home health, hospice, Alzheimers, Medicaid waiver, proper nutrition, how to stop smoking, food stamps, funeral planning, dialysis info, sitter services and more. Refreshments and door prizes. 228-596-0407.
9 a.m.-noon
Wednesday
Garden Class-Preparing Raised Bed Gardens
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. With the holiday season over, everyone looks forward to the spring growing season. Raised beds can make gardening much easier. Christian Stephenson, Hancock County Extension agent, will present a program on “Preparing Raised Bed Gardens.” Details: 452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Download It!
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave. Want to check out eBooks, eAudio books, comics or video courses? Learn how to download free content for your desktop, laptop, smartphone, eReader, or tablet. Use our laptops for the class, or bring your own fully charged device. You’ll need your library card number and PIN. Details: 228-467-9240.
4 p.m.-5 p.m.
4th annual Craft Beer Tasting
Walter Anderson Museum of Art, 510 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. Cost: $15 non members; $10 members. Drink your way through a selection of beers from the best breweries here on the Coast. Must be at least 21 to attend. This year’s vendors will be Chandeleur Island Brewing Co., Crooked Letter Brewing, Hops and Growlers, Brews Cruze, Lazy Magnolia Brewery and Biloxi Brewing Co. Entertainment by Katie Mason and Matt Schnake. Details: 228-872-3164.
6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Free to play. Great exercise for seniors and competition for skilled players. Details: 228-868-5777.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Thursday
Morning Stained Glass Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Learn the techniques to making beautiful stained glass Instructor: Pam Coppola. Cost: $260 members; $275 nonmembers (Includes $50 supply fee and 5 lunch & learns). 228-818-2878.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Lunch & Learn
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Lunch and Learn — Frugal Meals for the Post Holiday Budget. Join Chef Cheri and learn how to make an inexpensive dish that taste like a million. Menu:Pasta Carbonara, Chess Pie. Details: 228-818-2878.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Stained Glass Class evening session
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Learn the techniques to making beautiful stained glass. Instructor: Pam Coppola. Details: 228-818-2878.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Broken Rainbow for Children
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $30 for the 10-week session. A 10-week program for children ages 7-12 who are having difficulty dealing with a divorce or death in their family. Details: 228-863-0047.
7 p.m.-8:15 p.m.
Divorce Recovery Workshop
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $30 for the 10-week session. A 10-week program helping people deal with divorce issues, as well as offering a caring support group for anyone going through a divorce or separation. Participants hear a speaker the first hour and group discussion follows. Details: 228-863-0047.
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Grief Recovery Workshop
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $30 for the 10-week session. For anyone dealing with the emotional issues that follow the death of a loved one. In addition to hearing speakers, participants share loss experiences and discuss grief issues with the goal of beginning to live again. 228-863-0047.
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Friday
Digital Media Tutor
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. Get help with your digital creation in video, audio, graphics, animations and other digital objects. The tutor can help with the Adobe Creative Cloud programs, show you how to draw on our digital pen tablet, or how to design 3D objects. Details: 228-467-5282.
1 p.m.-5 p.m.
TGIF Fiber Arts Classes
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. This is a series of four lessons with Instructor Maryanne Anthony will host free classes with one on one instruction. Learn the fundamentals and become empowered to knit basic or advanced items. Knitting is a great stress reliever. Learn the basics of knitting and create a wonderful handmade gift. Lots of free patterns and great ideas for other projects will be shared. No prerequisites. Needed supplies are: Size 10 knitting needles and 1 skein of light color bulky weight (#5) yarn. Registration is required. Details: 228-875-1193.
11:30 a.m.
Lunch & Learn
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $15 members; $16 nonmembers. Frugal Meals for the Post Holiday Budget. Join us and learn to make a great meal on a budget. Menu: cheesy potato and broccoli soup gooey, butter cake. Details: 228-818-2878.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Pete the Cat Cooking Class
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $12.50 per person. Menu includes Pete’s jam sandwich, Pete’s purr..fect fruit tart, Pete’s popcorn balls and Pete’s Peppermint hot chocolate. Join in all the fun as we sing along with Pete the Cat, enjoy a yummy dinner and make a festive craft. 228-897-6039.
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Pottery Wheel Date Night
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per student. Bring your sweetie for a fun night of throwing pots on the pottery wheel. Students will be guided through the process of making pots. Each student chooses two pots to keep, which we will glaze and fire. Pots are ready to pick up in about two weeks. Please wear clothing appropriate for a clay studio. Details: 228-374-5547.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
PCA Rodeo
The Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Cost: $18-$35. The Professional Cowboy Association provides rodeo’s premier showcase each year with its Professional Cowboy Finals Rodeo. Mississippi Coast cowboys and cowgirls display their talents and earn their share of the $ 140,000-plus purse offered by the PCA. There are eight events: bareback riding, saddle bronco riding, steer wrestling, team roping, calf roping, breakaway roping, barrel racing and bull riding. 228-594-3700.
7:30 p.m.
Friday night dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Rd., Gulfport. $6 dinner; $10 dance. Amour Danzar Hosts Friday Dinner Dances on January 6, 13, 20 & 27. The Amour Danzar ballroom will provide a $6 dinner at 7:30 and the 8 p.m. casual dress dance which follows costs $10. The ballroom is at 9355 County Farm Rd., Gulfport, 39503. From I-10 exit 28, go North for 2 blocks. Watch the West side of the road for a lighted and paved parking lot road. Call 228-324-3730 for details. 228-324-3730. Amour Danzar Events
7:30 p.m.-8 p.m., 8 p.m.-10:15 p.m.
‘Charlotte’s Web’
Gulfport Little Theatre, 2600 13th Ave. Musical based on the classic novel by E.B. White. Story of a pig named Wilbur. When Wilbur is in danger of being slaughtered by the farmer, his friend Charlotte, a barn spider, writes messages praising Wilbur in her web in order to persuade the farmer to let him live. Tickets are $16 for general admission, $13 for seniors, military with ID, and $11 for student with ID. Reservations are recommended. Details: 228-864-7983.
7:30 p.m.-9 p.m., 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Jan. 20-22
‘The Ransom of Red Chief’
Bay St. Louis Little Theatre, 398 Blaize Ave., Bay St. Louis. $15 adults; $10 seniors; military; veterans; students; $6 children 12 and under. Classic O. Henry comedy with hilarious characters and twists in the plot. 228-467-9024. www.bsllt.org
8 p.m. Jan. 20-21 and 2 p.m. Jan. 22
Saturday
Gigantic Book Sale
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90. Thousands of used books! Fiction and non-fiction, including lots of health, science, social sciences, family, religion, cookbooks, craft books and more. Proceeds go toward new books at Hancock County libraries. Details: 228-467-5282.
Sit, Stay, READ! Children’s Reading Program
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. During the first session, families can drop in anytime. The dog friendly atmosphere provides great motivation for the children to practice their reading. Reading sessions usually last for 30 minutes. Children are rewarded with bookmarks, stickers or pencils for participating. Children must not be afraid of or be allergic to animals. There is no need to pre-register. Details: 228 452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
10 a.m.-noon
Mudslingers: Try Your Skills on the Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per person. Come throw pots on our pottery wheels and see if clay is your new hobby! We will help you create two pots to keep, and they will be glazed and ready to pick up two weeks from class date. We can ship your work if you live out of town! Wear clothes you can get dirty! Mudslingers who enroll in an ongoing wheel throwing class receive a $25 credit towards that class purchase! 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Storytime with Pete the Cat
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $3 Members and $13 Non-members. Join us for a Pete the Cat story, singing, dancing & photos of Pete the Cat. Performances: 11am Jan.21 and 28 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
11 a.m.-12 p.m.
Dance Lab Series #1
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members: $10; nonmembers: $15. Classes available: Creative Movement, Improvisation and Composition lab, Movement Meditation Studies and Share Dance Showcase. Instructors: Summer Baldwin and Britney Kuehn. Ages vary for each class. Donations appreciated. Sponsored by Ocean Springs Rotary. Details: summerbaldwin84@gmail.com or 228-818-2878.
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Meet the Spirits
Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Cost: $40. Meet the Spirits is a ghost hunt that takes place on the Beauvoir property. Guest will be divided into groups and taken to the different “hot spots” on the property to meet the spirits.locations include the main home and the cemetery! Details: 228-388-4400 or www.visitbeauvoir.org/ www.sparsparnormal.com.
6 p.m.-1 a.m.
Sunday
Biloxi Pro-Life Mass and Rally
Blessed Francis Seelos Church, 360 Lameuse Street, Biloxi. Following Mass, there will be a procession to the Biloxi Lighthouse for a brief prayer service. The purpose of the event is to show solidarity with those traveling to Washington, D.C., later in the week for March for Life. All ages are invited to stand as one for the life God has given us! Details: 228-435-0007.
1 p.m.
Comments