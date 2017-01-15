Here’s the route for Monday’s MLK Parade

The annual MLK Parade through the city will roll at 11 a.m., Monday and end at Bush Park.
The Coast-wide Martin Luther King Jr. Committee announced that the St. Augustine High School Band — known as the “Marching 100” — is the featured band out of New Orleans. Other high school bands also will march in the parade.
The route starts at the Frank Gruich Community Center on Howard Avenue in East Biloxi. It will travel west on Howard, through the MLK Boulevard loop, before turning back onto Howard. The parade turns north onto Caillavet and east on Esters, ending at Busch Park at 645 Esters.
There is no Battle of the Bands is planned this year.
Comments