Coast rally planned during Women’s March on Washington

Coast organizers are planning a rally to show solidarity with a planned Women’s March on Washington, which is the day after President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.
The Mississippi Gulf Coast Sister Solidarity Rally — sponsored by Steps Coalition and the Education, Economics, Environment, Climate and Health Organization — will be 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 21 at 2250 Jones Park Drive.
Jennifer Crosslin, a community organizer with Steps Coalition, said the rally came about after local women expressed a desire to support the national Women’s March on Washington even though they could not travel to D.C.
“We want to really create a spirit of solidarity of support in light of the rhetoric of the past election — insults dehumanization of women, women of color, native women, LGBTQ (people),” Crosslin said. “We want to come together and express our concerns and champion human rights and dignity for all women.”
Speakers planned for the rally include Melinda Medina, an organizer with the Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance; Amelia Cooper, a WJZD radio personality; and Molly Kester with the Mississippi Rainbow Center. The moderator will be Carol Henderson.
University of Southern Mississippi’s Women and Gender Studies Program and El Pueblo, a Latino immigrants’ rights organization in Biloxi, also will support the rally, Crosslin said.
“We’ve reached out to a lot of other groups in terms of support,” she said. “The March is an opportunity to mobilize women on the Gulf Coast.”
She said organizers encourage men and children to participate as well. Participants will start gathering at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 21.
MS Gulf Coast Sisters Solidarity Rally
When: 1-3 p.m. Jan. 21
Where: 2250 Jones Park Drive, Gulfport.
Registration: Follow the link at the MS Gulf Coast Sisters Solidarity Rally Facebook page at facebook.com/events/708561299309935/
Details: Jennifer Crosslin at 228-365-1447
