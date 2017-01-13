Vancleave woman stabbed, beaten to death

A woman found dead at her Vancleave home over the weekend was stabbed and beaten to death, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s office.
An autopsy showed Elizabeth Corene Jones, 30, suffered from stab wounds and a blunt-force neck injury, according to a press release.
Deputies responding to a 911 call found Jones at her home in the 13400 block of Ridgeland Road, Sheriff Mike Ezell said. Her children were home at the time of the slaying, but did not see what happened, he said. The call came in at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Brandon Colby Smith, 32, of Moss Point, has been arrested on a charge of murder. He is being held on $250,000 bond at the Jackson County jail.
The two were acquaintances, Ezell said.
Jones was the mother of four children ages 18 months to 13 years, said Jessica Ryals, who helps maintain the Vancleave High School alumni memorial Facebook page. Jones, who was a 2004 graduate of Vancleave High, was remembered for her “great personality.”
Gautier police took Smith into custody early Sunday morning on charges of public drunk and possession of paraphernalia. Sheriff’s investigators later questioned and arrested him on a murder charge.
No other details have been released, and the investigation is ongoing.
Robin Fitzgerald contributed to this report.
