Fisherman accidentally catches great blue heron

A fisherman casting his line at the old Broadwater Marina in Biloxi on Thursday morning accidentally snags a great blue heron. The heron escapes unharmed.
John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

