Fisherman accidentally catches great blue heron

The driver of an Allen Beverages Pepsi truck got stuck on the railroad tracks near the crossing at Main Street in Biloxi. When a train was approaching, the driver exited the vehicle and watched the locomotive strike his 18-wheeler.
The Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen wants to rein in the use of street-side signs and flags that businesses use to attract customers. Take a quick look at what they’re talking about. Video by John Fitzhugh/Sun Herald
Numerous community members attended a public hearing on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, concerning the option of consolidating the police department with the Hancock County Sheriff's Office. Watch an exchange between Mayor Les Fillingame and the city council about naming a new police chief.
USM has teamed up with aquaculture company Aqua Green LLC to start a facility to find a better way to raise oysters for commercial production. When USM gets BP Restore Act money, they will buy the facility in Parkinson and continue doing research in the field.
Elise Imbert of Gulfport asked Santa for $1,000 to help needy kids and pets for Christmas. She didn't want toys because she had everything she needed. Elise's parents and Santa helped grant Elise's wish, and she's giving $500 to Tired Dog Rescue and $500 to Junior Auxiliary of Gulfport.