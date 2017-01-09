Local

January 9, 2017 8:49 AM

At least two file qualifying papers in Diamondhead

By Paul Hampton

The mayor and a the Ward 1 member of the City Council have filed papers to qualify to run for re-election in Diamondhead.

Mayor Tommy Shafer became the newly incorporated city’s first elected mayor when he won a two-man race in 2013. Nancy Depreo joined the council last year after winning a special election to fill a vacancy created when Councilman Joe Lopez resigned because he moved out of the ward.

Municipal primaries will be May 2 in every Coast city except Waveland.

Primary runoffs, if necessary, will be May 16, and the general election will be June 6. The qualifying deadline is 5 p.m. March 3.

