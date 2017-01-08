Police identify woman found dead in Vancleave home

Authorities have identified the woman found dead in her home in Vancleave on Saturday night.
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said they still don’t know how 30-year-old Elizabeth Corene Jones died. Her body was found about 6 p.m. at 13409 Ridgeland Road.
Ezell said foul play is suspected and investigators are questioning witnesses and following leads.
Anyone with information about the case can call the sheriff’s office at 228-769-3065 or 769-3063 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
