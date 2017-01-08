Biloxi woman burned after oxygen tank catches fire

A cigarette likely ignited a fire Sunday morning that damaged an apartment in Biloxi, a fire official said.
Battalion Chief Anthony Trosclair said it appeared a woman was smoking while using oxygen, which ignited at the McDonnell Avenue Apartments about 7 a.m.
He said the fire damage inside the apartment was confined to a couch.
The woman suffered burns on her legs and was taken to an area hospital by American Medical Response.
No other apartments were damaged in the housing operated by the Biloxi Housing Authority.
