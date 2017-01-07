Connecticut pulls plug on ‘anti-gay’ Mississippi charity

Employees for the State of Connecticut wishing to give money to a Tupelo-based charitable group through a payroll deduction will have to find another way to contribute.
Ctpost.com reported Friday the state has voted to part ways with the American Family Association, which is headquartered in Tupelo.
Kevin Lembo, the state’s comptroller, said the Connecticut State Employees Campaign Committee has removed the AFA from a list of about 700 charities eligible for state employee payroll deductions.
The AFA, which has been deemed an “anti-gay extremist group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center, was dropped from the list because Lembo said the organization would not provide a copy of its non-discrimination policy.
After the AFA was notified of the removal, Ctpost claims that “thousands of retaliatory phone calls and emails — most from out of state — flooded the office of the comptroller, who keeps track of state payroll.”
Many of the comments were allegedly personal remarks made about Lembo, a gay father of three adopted sons who may be planning to run for governor.
The AFA issued a statement on its website on Dec. 5 claiming Lembo wants the group to “discard its Christian beliefs” and demanded an apology from Lembo.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
