MLK holiday schedule celebrates King, and other changemakers

The Mississippi Gulf Coast 2017 MLK Celebration is slated for Jan. 7-29, and the month will be packed with events to celebrate the late civil rights leader’s life.
The Coast-wide Martin Luther King Jr. Committee will announce plans for the slate of events at a combined media mixer and press conference at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The event, which is open to all, will be at Biloxi City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 140 Lameuse St., Biloxi.
The theme for this year’s events is “Ordinary People, Extraordinary Change.”
“This year, we will focus on ordinary people who have made significant change,” said Allytra Perryman, MLK Committee co-chair. “The point is that anyone, ordinary people, can make a difference. Extraordinary people start out as ordinary people. We want to stress to young people that they can make a difference in our world no matter where they’re from.”
One of the highlights of this year’s celebration, she said, will be Sunday Inspiration at 3 p.m. Jan. 15, which will feature Brandi Harvey, daughter of entertainment personality Steve Harvey and executive director of the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation.
“She will be our keynote speaker,” Perryman said. “She is a person who is committed to making a change with young people. She is the founder of Young, Fit and Fly, a movement that focuses on young women staying healthy physically, mentally and spiritually.”
The organization’s annual tribute to the iconic late civil rights leader includes events such as a gospel concert featuring the MLK Coast-wide Mass Choir (6 p.m. Jan. 13) and a film festival featuring the screening of the movie “Hidden Figures” (10 a.m. Jan. 7), which will be followed by a panel discussion.
Other events include When Women Talk Forum at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 and the Man 2 Man Summit on Jan. 29.
The MLK parade in Biloxi at 11 a.m. Jan. 16 will roll along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. to MGM Park, home of the Biloxi Shuckers.
Perryman said everyone is invited to attend the events.
“We hope to engage people from all along the Coast to come out and celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” she said.
2017 MLK Celebration: ‘Ordinary People, Extaordinary Change’
Jan 7, 10 a.m. Changing History: ‘Hidden Figures’ screening, Cinemark Theater Gulfport; and, for youth, Changing Health Through Fitness/Boxing with Callahan Isiah Fredericks Community Center Gulfport. Adults join at noon.
Jan. 10, 6 p.m. Changing Perception: When Women Talk, Climb CDC Cafe
Jan. 13, 6 p.m. Changed by Grace: Gospel Concert, Grace Temple Baptist Church, Gulfport
Jan. 14, 9 a.m. Extraordinary Youth for Change youth summit, Magnolia Middle School, Moss Point
Jan. 14, 11:30 a.m. Changing Through Empowerment: Vision Board Experience, Hancock Bank Biloxi main branch; sponsored by The Pink Lotus Project
Jan. 15, 3 p.m. Creating Change: Sunday inspirational service, Biloxi Civic Center. Keynote speaker: Brandi Harvey, chief changemaker and executive director of Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation
Jan 16, 11 a.m. Changing the Beat: Martin Luther King Jr. parade, downtown Biloxi
Jan. 19, 6 p.m. Changing Inequality: ‘America Divided’ screening, sponsored by East Biloxi Community Collaborative, Saenger Theatre Biloxi
Jan. 21, 8 p.m. Changing Through the Narrative: Words Gone Wild, Almanett Hotel and Bistro, Gulfport
Jan. 27-Feb. 4, Changing Through Art: ‘A Raisin in the Sun,’ Biloxi Little Theatre
Jan. 29, TBD, A Changed Man: Man 2 Man Summit, St. Paul AME Church, Gulfport
All events are subject to change
Comments