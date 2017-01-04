Cable One, Hearst Television extend negotiations to keep WDSU on

Cable One television subscribers on the Mississippi Gulf Coast are still able to tune into New Orleans NBC affiliate WDSU, despite a Dec. 31 contract negotiation deadline that has passed.
Negotiations between Cable One and Hearst Television are ongoing, said Trish Niemann, national spokesperson for Cable One.
“We reached an extension with Hearst until this Friday, so we were able to keep WDSU on while we continue to negotiate,” she said.
WDSU is popular among Mississippi Coast residents because if its coverage of New Orleans area news and weather and its coverage of the Saints.
Cable One also carries Mississippi Coast NBC affiliate WXXV in its lineup.
