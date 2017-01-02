New car tags will help Mississippians battle colon cancer

Mississippi has one of the highest colon cancer rates in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but a new special-order vehicle tag will promote screenings for the disease.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported the 70X2020 coalition secured 314 pre-orders for the tags and the final paperwork has been submitted. The 70X2020 coalition is an initiative at the University of Mississippi Medical Center to help ensure that 70 percent of all Mississippians are up-to-date with colon cancer screenings by the year 2020.
According to the American Cancer Society, there will be about 1,500 new cases of diagnosed colon cancer in 2017 and about 650 of those diagnosed will die from the disease.
The tag will cost an additional $31 on top of the vehicle’s property taxes and $24 from the sale of each tag will go toward colon cancer prevention and research.
Lee County had the highest number pre-orders for the tags at 76. The tags will be issued to those who bought them later this year.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments