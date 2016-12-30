Want to see fireworks for New Year’s? You’ll have to do it yourself

If you want to enjoy a fireworks display on the Mississippi Coast on New Year’s Eve, you’ll have to do it yourself. No public displays are planned.
But rural areas, the beach in Harrison County and beaches in Bay St. Louis and Waveland are fair game, officials say. However, fireworks are not allowed on beaches in Ocean Springs and Pascagoula.
Fireworks are illegal in Coast cities, but that doesn’t mean people won’t be shooting them.
Most police, such as those in Biloxi, will give fireworks shooters a warning for a first complaint.
“If they do it again, there will be no warning but a ticket,” Police Chief John Miller said. “We want to be decent about it, but we will be going all over the place in response to complaints and what we see and hear. Fireworks have always been illegal in Biloxi.”
The Harrison County Sand Beach Authority has approved allowing people to celebrate New Year’s Eve with fireworks on the beach from Biloxi to Pass Christian.
“We just ask that people pick up their trash before they leave,” director Chuck Loftis said.
It’s not illegal to shoot fireworks in rural areas. However, Harrison County has a noise ordinance that applies after 10 p.m.
“But we know people will be popping off fireworks at midnight,” Sheriff Troy Peterson said. “We understand that.”
Beachfront parking bays on U.S. 90 in Harrison County close at 10 p.m. Police may give a warning for a first-time notice on that as well.
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said he expects deputies will get complaint calls about fireworks in rural areas but the complaints should be minimal.
“That’s the way it is when you live in the country,” he said.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
