Oh, deer! Neighbor hears a window break and authorities find a fawn

Oh, deer. Pearl River County Animal Control officials found a fawn inside a Poplarville home Tuesday night.
The Picayune Item reported the deer broke through two panes of glass and a metal frame after vehicles apparently frightened it while it was roaming near Highway 26.
The deer was uninjured and was returned to the wild, the newspaper reported.
The homeowner was not inside at the time of the surprise visit.
The fawn jumped through a bedroom window and the homeowner received a call from a neighbor who heard the crash.
