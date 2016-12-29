Carnival season starts Jan. 6

Almost before the last bubble has floated out of what’s left in your New Year’s Eve Champagne bottle, Carnival season will be here.
It all starts with Twelfth Night, which comes Jan. 6 (at least that date is consistent every year).
In Biloxi, the day is celebrated starting at 5 p.m. on Jan. 5 with a gathering at the Visitors Center at 1050 Beach Blvd. followed by a parade to the Mardi Gras Museum, at 119 Rue Magnolia.
At 6 p.m., the reigning Royal Court of the Gulf Coast Carnival Association will be presented to extinguish the Christmas lights at the Biloxi Lighthouse.
King D’Iberville 2016 is James W. “Jim” Hardaman, and Queen Ixolib 2016 is Kimberley Nicole Rushton. The Royal Court then will board a Mardi Gras float and parade to the Mardi Gras Museum. At 6:30 p.m., the lights at the Mardi Gras Museum will be illuminated and Carnival season officially will begin.
“The Biloxi Visitors Center is where we began the holiday season, with the lighting of the decorations at the Biloxi Lighthouse, and this will be where we also will end the holiday season as we usher in the Carnival season,” Visitors Center manager Bill Raymond said.
Like Carnival itself (and Ash Wednesday), Twelfth Night has its origins in the Christian faith, representing the arrival of the three wise men who visited the infant Jesus. The three wise men, or Maji, had followed a star indicating His birth.
As for Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, it’s Feb. 28 in 2017. Mardi Gras is always 45 days before Easter, which can fall on any Sunday between March 23 and April 25. Easter Sunday in 2017 is April 16.
Gulfcoast.org has compiled an extensive list of all the Carnival activities scheduled so far on the Coast for 2017:
Jan. 5
▪ Biloxi Twelfth Night
Jan. 14
▪ Krewe of Legacy Mardi Gras Ball
Jan. 28
▪ Orange Grove Carnival Association Parade
Feb. 4
▪ Krewe of Nereids Mardi Gras Ball
Feb. 11
▪ Lizana Parade
▪ Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras Parade
▪ Pass Christian Krewe of Legacy Parade
Feb. 18
▪ Biloxi Children’s Parade
▪ Krewe of Mystic of Pine Island Parade
▪ Carnival Association of Long Beach Parade
▪ Krewe of Little Rascals Children’s Parade
▪ Bay St. Louis Krewe of Kids Parade
▪ Gautier Men’s Club Parade
▪ Krewe of Neptune Coronation Ball
Feb. 19
▪ Krewe of Veterans Ball
▪ Ocean Springs Carnival Association Night Parade
Feb. 25
▪ Krewe of Gemini Parade
▪ Jackson County Carnival Association Parade
▪ Krewe of Diamondhead Parade
▪ Krewe of Neptune Parade
Feb. 26
▪ D’Iberville/St. Martin North Bay Area Parade
▪ Pass Christian St. Paul Carnival Parade (The Pass Parade)
Feb. 27
▪ Gulf Coast Carnival Association Ball
▪ Bay St. Louis Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse Parade
Feb. 28
▪ Bay St. Louis Krewe of Diamonds Parade
▪ Gulfport Krewe of Gemini Night Parade
▪ Biloxi Gulf Coast Carnival Association Parade
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
Comments