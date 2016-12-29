Local

December 29, 2016 5:00 AM

These Coast stories inspired laughter, tears and awe

By Karen Nelson

klnelson@sunherald.com

It’s been a year to celebrate the brave, the inventive and those who stay the course no matter what comes their way.

A simple act inspired a community at a funeral, the absence of a mom inspired a collective effort to help a boy with cancer and a child found a way to overcome ADHD.

This is by no means a comprehensive list of inspirational stories that unfolded on the Mississippi Coast this year, but these were favorites suggested by the Sun Herald staff. They inspired me. There are honorable mentions at the end.

Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD

After two years of dance, eleven-year-old Pierson Feeney has almost no more need for traditional medicines

John Fitzhugh Sun Herald

1. D’Iberville Middle School student Pierson Feeney doesn’t let ridicule from schoolmates dampen his passion for dance. So what if mostly girls take dance? He has used it to manage his ADHD. It worked when medicine failed him. The video of his enthusiastic moves went viral and has been viewed more than a million times.

O'Keefe family thanks little boy who stood in rain to honor Jerry O'Keefe

The O'Keefe family invited Kaiden Wade, 9, to the Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Ocean Springs on Wednesday, August 31, 2016, to thank him for standing in the rain with his hand over his heart during Jerry O'Keefe's funeral procession the previous Satur

Amanda McCoy Sun Herald

2. The O’Keefes are in the funeral home business, but when their patriarch, Jerry O’Keefe, died this year, the simple act of a barefoot child inspired not only the family, but also the Coast. Kaiden Wade, 9, stood on a corner with his hand over his heart as the whole funeral procession passed him.

LGBT advocate finds his voice in alter-ego drag queen Annie Thang

Trevor Ladner, a recent graduate from Hancock High, tells his story of discovering drag artistry, the difficulties he faced and the doors that it opened in his life. Video by Amanda McCoy/Sun Herald

Amanda McCoy Sun Herald

3. Growing up gay and the son of a former Baptist preacher was not always easy. Trevor Ladner struggled until he found dressing in drag and performing at events really liberating, even though it takes four hours to get into the role. The salutatorian of his class, Ladner credits his drag for helping earn a sizable scholarship to Harvard.

Life x 4, Pascagoula quads to celebrate second birthday

Jeryn, Larry Bates work together to take care of house full of kids.

TIM ISBELL SUN HERALD

4. Jeryn and Larry Bates of Pascagoula go through two boxes of diapers and two gallons of milk each day. They are living examples of endurance as they navigate daily the wonderful world of parenting natural quadruplets (they didn’t use fertility drugs), a 5-year-old and a teenager.

Scuba Steve is back home from surgery after rough recovery

Steve Johnson, better known as Scuba Steve, is back home in Gulfport after undergoing surgery in New Orleans on March 8 to remove cancerous tumors. The expected three-day recovery stretched to nine days after Johnson had complications that occur in a sma

Amanda McCoy Sun Herald

5. Beachwear clothier Steve “Scuba Steve” Johnson inspired thousands of friends on social media when he was open with his diagnosis of colorectal cancer and the struggles he faced in battling the disease. At year’s end, he is back to selling shirts and giving hugs wherever he goes.

PRC pitcher throws curve ball to eye disease

Pearl River Central senior Hailee Buras was diagnosed with Stargardt’s Disease when she was 14. She was told she wouldn't be able to play softball, the sport she loves, but that didn't stop her.

Amanda McCoy Sun Herald

6. Hailee Buras of Carriere dreamed she would pitch softball at LSU. Then a doctor delivered the news that a rare eye disease means she will lose her vision. The doctor suggested a school for the blind, but the unflappable Pearl River Central senior found a way to play. She wears a face mask and a heart guard, but Buras pitched softball this year.

7. When word of his leukemia diagnosis spread through Donny Faerber’s church and school in Gulfport, a group formed to fill the role of mom, because he didn’t have the support of a mother. It was a good thing, too, because his father was injured and had to be hospitalized last summer. In October, Donny underwent a bone marrow transplant.

D'Iberville High School

Valedictorian Tommy Duong shares his memories at D'Iberville High School.

jkjones@sunherald.com

8. D’Iberville High valedictorian Tommy Duong is finishing his mother’s dream — the inspiration for his graduation speech. She came to the Coast from poverty in Vietnam and opened her own business. By her example, he worked hard, too, “to complete her American dream.” Duong will major in business administration and biochemistry at the University of Southern California.

Video: Dog is healing from 3rd degree burns covering half his body

Gage is healing well after arriving at the Humane Society of South Mississippi three weeks ago with third-degree burns covering 60 percent of his body. HSSM Marketing Specialist Maren Slay gives an update on his recovery.

Amanda McCoy/Sun Herald amccoy@sunherald.com

9. Gage was one of the worst cases the Humane Society of South Mississippi had ever seen. Rescued from a fire, the pit bull was burned over 60 percent of his body. But his temperament and personality persuaded shelter workers to do all they could to save him. After everything the dog had been through, he was licking everyone despite all his pain. “We all fell in love with him,” the shelter workers said, despite the negative press pit bulls get.

Her house was damaged by a storm and repaired with love

Retired Ocean Springs theater teacher Sandra Camphor’s house was badly damaged by a storm in April, but friends and former students came together to fix it. On Saturday, Camphor got her first look at the house and all the improvements that were made.

John Fitzhugh Sun Herald

10. Mike and Janet Fletcher took in Sandra Camphor after a spring storm smashed her home. Camphor, a former theater director at Ocean Springs High School, had dedicated her life to others. When the Fletchers, friends and colleagues were through, Camphor had a renovated and newly furnished home.

The rest of the stories

▪ The Coast wept with Colette and Katrina White who decided to divorce in order to adopt a son, because it is easier in Mississippi to adopt as a single woman than as a gay couple.

Gay couple fights to adopt son

Katrina White, a Seabee for 15 years and her partner Colette White, a veteran, have been trying to adopt James, 12, for the better part of a year. As a married couple they were rejected due to Mississippi's ban on allowing same-sex couples to adopt childr

Amanda McCoy Sun Herald

▪ The Coast laughed with spunky 91-year-old veteran “Wild Bill” Allen of Gulfport, who took a bride of 76 years, his fourth.

'Wild Bill,' 91, celebrates 1st Thanksgiving with new bride

World War II veteran William "Wild Bill" Allen, 91, married Jamie Simpson Shubert, 76, on Nov. 20. On Thursday, they celebrated their first Thanksgiving as newlyweds.

WXXV

▪ And they marveled at members of United in Blue, who surprised themselves when planning to raise $10,000 for the families of six officers ambushed in Baton Rouge — they raised $10,000 for each family.

▪ Homeowners were inspired to try solar panels after Ocean Springs engineer Bruce Duckett meticulously logged and explained the cost versus the benefit for readers.

▪ Paige and Kaley Wilson, 11 and 8, got a tear from a Biloxi policeman when they earned money to give mugs and hugs to law enforcement.

▪ The Biloxi Shuckers’ Brandon Woodruff pitched through personal adversity after his brother’s death.

▪ Ida Mae Cumbest, a 95-year-old church organist, overcame a stroke and broken hip in an effort to try to keep her organ-playing world record.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Victim rescued from overturned car

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos