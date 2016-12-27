Local

December 27, 2016 5:00 AM

Which Sun Herald videos were most popular this year?

By Kate Magandy

kmagandy@sunherald.com

When it comes to watching videos, Sun Herald readers reacted much the same as those around social media and on other websites. The bizarre, the unusual, the celebrity, the touching and, of course, those in trouble with the law were most popular.

Here is a list of the most-watched videos on our website for 2016, based on the number of times they were viewed.

Devil in the driveway

VIDEO: Gulfport man sees image of the devil in his driveway

Man first saw image after his sister placed a cross at his house

JOHN FITZHUGH SUN HERALD

Photographer John Fitzhugh’s story and video of a Gulfport man who says there was an image of the devil in his driveway captured the attention of Sun Herald readers, as well as a national audience. Jimmy McNeely said an image of a devil could clearly be seen in the concrete and the video allowed readers to decide for themselves.

Pass parade shooting

Watch: Shooting leaves 2 dead, chaos after Pass Christian parade

Pass Christian Chief of Police Timothy Hendricks gives a statement about what is known as of Sunday evening, Feb. 7, 2016, about a fight following the Pass Christian parade that lead to 2 dead and four taken to the hospital.

Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

The St. Paul Carnival Association’s annual Carnival parade on the last Sunday before Mardi Gras took a deadly turn when shots rang out and two people were killed. Reporters and photographers who were covering the parade, as well as Sun Herald staffers on their day off enjoying the festivities, were there to capture the aftermath of the shooting on video.

Donald Trump in Biloxi

Watch: Donald Trump berates CNN photographer at Biloxi rally

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump berates a CNN photographer for not taking shots of the full house at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi.

JOHN FITZHUGH SUN HERALD

The president-elect was on a campaign stop in Biloxi in January when he berated a CNN photographer for not turning his camera toward the crowd assembled at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Trump drew a crowd of 15,000 inside the Biloxi arena, with an estimated 10,000 more outside on the grounds.

Art McClung’s traffic stop

Police video of Art McClung traffic stop

This video is from two Pascagoula Police Department dashcams recorded during a traffic stop in Pascagoula on July 29, 2016, involving Moss Point Police Chief Art McClung.

Pascagoula Police Department

When the Moss Point police chief was stopped in Pascagoula for speeding, the incident was caught on officers’ body cameras. Reporter Margaret Baker requested the video be released by filing a Freedom of Information Act records request. The publication of that video led to the Art McClung’s resignation.

Cliff Allyn’s death

Cliff Allyn's family speaks out about accused killer, cousin

Dexter Mandoza Kelley, 19, is held without bond in death of 16-year-old Cliff Allyn. Allyn's grandmother and mother speak about the case.

John Fitzhugh Sun Herald

When a young man staying with his grandmother disappeared, a search was initiated that led to the discovery of his body in the woods near her home. A cousin was charged in Cliff Allyn’s death and the video the family’s reaction touched readers.

Former coach sentenced in sex case

Former Hancock coach led from courtroom in cuffs after sentencing

Former Hancock High Coach Leslie Dewitt is led from court in Bay St. Louis on Oct. 17, 2016 after she was found guilty of two counts of unlawful touching of a child for lustful purposes. Dewitt was also found not guilty of two counts of sexual battery. Vi

Former Hancock County coach Leslie DeWitt was convicted on two counts of unlawful touching of a child for lustful purposes and sentenced to 30 years in prison. She is appealing the case. The video of the woman being led from the courtroom in handcuffs hit our readers.

Emergency plane landing on I-10

Emergency landing on Interstate 10

Young pilot keeps cool head, lands Cessna 150 on Interstate 10 near Biloxi, Miss., in the middle of Memorial Day traffic.

klnelson@sunherald.com

A young pilot landed a single-engine Cessna 150 amid traffic on Interstate 10 on Memorial Day, a surprise to drivers who slowed down to give him room to maneuver. Reporter Karen Nelson was able to get an interview with Rodney McKnight Jr., who was able to land without incident.

Brother’s tribute to Jessie Bardwell

Jessie Bardwell's brother talks about her 'free spirit'

Brandon Bardwell and his wife, Kayla, talk about Jessie Bardwell of Pascagoula, who has been missing in Texas, before a community prayer ceremony for her.

When a Jackson County woman went missing in Texas on Mother’s Day, it caught the attention of South Mississippi. Jessie Bardwell was found dead about 10 days later. Her boyfriend, Jason Lowe, has been charged in her death. A video interview with Bardwell’s brother about Jessie, taken at a prayer service for her in Pascagoula, touched the hearts of South Mississippi.

Animal abuse video

Viral video of Coast animal abuse: May be disturbing to some

A video going viral on Facebook appears to show a cat being scalded with hot liquid in Moss Point.

Courtesy Jourden Thigpen

A pair of animal abuse videos surfaced in December, leading South Mississippians to use social media to help law enforcement find out who was responsible for the abuse — and one of the videos. One video of a cat being scalded was given to the Sun Herald, and — while disturbing to watch — it led to an arrest in December. It also has led to a petition to call the state Legislature to strengthen animal cruelty laws.

B.J. Brown’s family finds closure

B.J. Brown's family finds closure

B.J. Brown's body was recovered Wednesday from Tranquility Lake at Muddy Joe's campground in Hancock County. He went missing during a concert on the property Saturday night. His father, Frank Brown, thanked the community for their support.

Anita Lee calee@sunherald.com

A Hancock County man was found in a lake at a campground after he went missing during a concert on the property over the weekend. His family’s expression of grief and thanks to the community touched our readers, along with a blog from reporter Anita Lee about the difficulty of reporting on such incidents.

Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy

