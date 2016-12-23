Louisiana to get more than $1B in flood recovery funds

About $1.2 billion to help flood victims was released Friday by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development, HUD Secretary Julián Castro announced.
With the $437.8 million already released, Louisiana is in line to receive $1.65 billion for recovery from the historic flooding of March and August. But it'll still be spring before the money actually will be available to spend in Louisiana. The state must first have its plan for how the money will be spent approved by federal authorities.
But Castro's announcement marks a crucial step in the process.
“Our team worked quickly to make sure these funds reach the communities most impacted by a major disaster this year.” Castro said in a press released. “We’ll do everything we can to support the people and places still struggling to rebuild.”
The money is part of Further Continuing Resolution that President Barack Obama signed into law Dec. 10.
Funding is coming through HUD’s Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery Program and aimed at assisting communities where housing was most seriously damaged in flooding, not only in Louisiana but in West Virginia and Texas, as well as by Hurricanes Matthew and Hermine in North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.
