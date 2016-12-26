Legends played well on Coast in 2016

1:07 Sarah Thomas speaks about officiating on the NFL level Pause

2:42 NFL ref, Sarah Thomas, has gymnasium named in her honor

0:56 Schloegel Auditor still must comply with court order

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

1:34 Allow the All-South Mississippi standouts to introduce themselves

1:14 Wynonna and The Big Noise sing 'Hallelujah' in Biloxi

1:10 Get the facts on Type 2 Diabetes

0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic

1:52 What happens when an elf goes off his shelf?