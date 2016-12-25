Murders, mayhem and corruption top local news for 2016

1:07 Sarah Thomas speaks about officiating on the NFL level Pause

1:34 Allow the All-South Mississippi standouts to introduce themselves

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

1:11 String up some lights and sing!

1:26 Ocean Springs patient worried after Singing River doctor abruptly removed

2:42 NFL ref, Sarah Thomas, has gymnasium named in her honor

1:45 Nail salons, liquor store among purchases with Moss Point Police Benefit Fund

1:25 Long Beach man wants to give your plants a swing

0:30 Viral video of Coast animal abuse: May be disturbing to some