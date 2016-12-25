Our photojournalists produced amazing videos in 2016. Here are their favorites.

Yes, the Sun Herald shoots video.
Too often our readers — and the subjects of our stories – just don’t realize that the photojournalists at the Sun Herald are also shooting, editing and producing high-quality video journalism.
We have embraced this tool that the new world of online publication makes available to us. And we do good work.
These are not cute cat videos, but a serious documentary storytelling in two-minute flashes. That’s not to say that we don’t have fun, too. Life has many emotions, and we work to capture them all.
The same passion that has driven our work as still photographers can be found in our video work. This video tool is still new to us, but we are having fun learning along the way.
Enjoy, share and watch us grow.
John Fitzhugh
This has a nice feel to it. It’s easy to say, ‘Oh it’s Special Olympics, it’s always going to be cute,’ but there’s a good match of music and mood, a nice overall feel and a nice ending.
Track meets have a lot going on in multiple locations, but also take hours to complete. I wanted to create a video that captures all the action of a track meet, but also compresses it.
This would have been just a regular news video if I hadn’t found the siblings racing each other. That gave me a story to build the video around. Using the Go-Pros also gave an extra dimension to the video.
Tim Isbell
Getting the interview early and access to shoot the performance that evening gave me an opportunity to present a story through audio and video. I thought the completed video showed Bello Nock was more than a guy with an interesting hair cut but a top notch showman.
Whether it is stills or video, I enjoy something that tells a story. It is especially fulfulling if that story is about something I really didn’t know about. That was the case with the cosmetic eyebrows. It was fun to learn and fun to present a story so other people could learn.
This story was primarily an interview with three long-time waiters at Mary Mahoney’s. The video was a series of funny stories by the waiters. I found it to be a fun experience. The waiter’s pride in their jobs seemed to come out in the video.
There wasn’t much audio to this video other than what was happening at the moment I shot the video. I like this video primarily because it makes me laugh. Over the past few years, such easter egg hunts have been a challenge. I was glad I was just covering the event and not having to control what was taking place.
Amanda McCoy
Telling Trevor's story was the highlight of my year. I spent a long time with him and was continually impressed by his work ethic and outlook on the world. I'm very happy with the end product, which is a good mix of creative editing and solid story telling.
This was a very important story to tell. It was heartbreaking at times, but was extremely inspiring in the end. I am very grateful to the Whites for letting me be there with them.
Comments