He was followed home and shot, police said. Now 3 are behind bars.

Police have arrested a third man suspected in a shooting and robbery in which the victim told police he believed his three assailants had followed him home.
Terrance J. Coleman, 30, was being held on bonds of $1 million Thursday at the Jackson County jail.
Police arrested him Wednesday on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.
Two others have been arrested in connection with the Nov. 27 holdup at Eastwood Townhomes on Orchard Road. Investigators wanted information on those arrests withheld until the third suspect was in custody, Police Lt. Doug Adams said.
The man was found shot in his side about 2:56 a.m. in the housing complex parking lot. He was taken to an area hospital. Police have said his wound was not life-threatening.
The man told police he had left the McDonald’s in Moss Point and was getting out of his vehicle at the housing complex when two men got in the back seat, according to the initial report.
The wounded man, a 20-year-old, at first told police he didn’t want to press charges.
“We came up with additional information on the incident and the victim changed his mind,” Adams said.
