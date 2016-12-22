Neighbors outraged over ‘butchered’ oaks in Gulfport

A neighborhood east of downtown is outraged by what residents call the “butchering” of oak trees by Mississippi Power crews this week as the utility company makes way for power lines along 2nd Street.
Crews have been trimming trees up and down the street, and residents have taken to Facebook to express frustration over what they say is “unnecessary” and “massive” destruction of their trees.
In about a three-block area, large sections of trees — including oaks — have been removed. Tree limbs and branches remain piled up in some yards.
“It’s much more extensive than normal. That’s our main issue,” Ward 2 Councilman and 2nd Street homeowner Ricky Dombrowski said.
“I imagine the crew is doing what they’re told,” Dombrowski said. “Unless the arborist is right on top of them, they’ll cut more and more and more. That’s where we stepped in. We were hoping to prevent some unnecessary damage.”
Siobhan Bailey, another homeowner, had stronger words.
“They are not trimming. This is butchering,” she said.
Bailey said despite living all over the country and in Canada and Belgium, she’s never seen this much damage left behind by utility crews.
Mississippi Power spokesman Jeff Shepard said the standard clearance for maintenance is 15 feet from the line to the branch, which is the standard clearance of electrical companies across the country.
“It’s in accordance with standards in the utility business. We follow these standards with everything we do, tree trimming, pruning, herbicide,” Shepard said.
He also noted that one of the biggest causes of outages is from tree limbs or branches that come in contact with power lines.
Shepard said he hasn’t received complaints about 2nd Street in particular, but is familiar with the issue and said he’d look into it.
“We understand,” he said, “but it’s about providing reliable service not just in Gulfport, but everywhere because the grid is connected.”
The tree damage takes away from the appeal of the neighborhood, said one 2nd Street neighbor, who asked not to be identified.
The trees hold both a sentimental and aesthetic value, he said. Not too many oaks on 2nd Street, which is one block from the beach, survived Hurricane Katrina in 2005, making their presence a reminder of resilience. Bike clubs and running clubs often hold events on the road because of the natural beauty of the over-arching oak tree branches.
“I’m no tree hugger,” the neighbor said. “This year, the crews just seem to be overly aggressive. I’m not an arborist, but I’d say they’ve taken down a decade’s worth of growth on these trees.”
“A power line has a fixed cost. It’s a whole lot easier to move a power pole than to raise an oak. You really can’t put a value on an oak tree,” he said.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
