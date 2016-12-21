Local

Holiday closings

Garbage collection

Waste Pro: Garbage pickup will run on normal schedule.

Government offices

Closed Friday and Monday : Bay St. Louis, Biloxi, Diamondhead, Gautier, Gulfport, Hancock County, Harrison County, Jackson County, Long Beach, Moss Point, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula, Pass Christian, Stone County Courthouse, Waveland and Wiggins

Closed Monday : D’Iberville

Closed Monday and Tuesday : U.S. District Court

Libraries

Closed Friday through Monday : Hancock County Library System, Harrison County Library System, Long Beach Library and Jackson-George Library System

Transportation

Coast Transit Authority: No bus service on Christmas Day . There will be a regular bus schedule Monday . The CTA office will be closed Friday and Monday and reopen Tuesday .

Utilities

Closed Monday : Coast Electric Power Association and West Jackson County Utilities

Closed Friday and Monday : Mississippi Power and Gautier Utility District

Other

Closed Friday and Monday : Health departments in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties; Sun Herald business offices

