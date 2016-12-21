Has your license been suspended or was it just a computer glitch?

So you got a letter that your driver's license has been suspended for a DUI but you haven’t had a DUI?
You received that letter because of a computer glitch, officials said.
The erroneous letters are dated between Dec. 11 and Monday, said Warren Strain, Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesman.
“The DPS has determined there was an error with an automated process and is working with the contractor, MorphoTrust USA, to ensure the error has been corrected,” Strain said.
DPS also will review the contractor’s actions, he said, “to determine remedies needed to avoid this situation in the future.”
Anyone who received a letter during the time frame specified is asked to call the Driver Records Division at 601- 987-1224 immediately, Strain said.
“The Mississippi Department of Public Safety regrets any inconvenience this error may have caused,” he said.
Considering increased state trooper and police presence over the Christmas weekend, a quick response could make the difference in whether a driver gets an unnecessary ticket.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments