Louisiana to equip its state troopers with body cameras

Louisiana's State Troopers will soon all be outfitted with body cameras, a move that law enforcement officials say will provide transparency and improve policing.
"Nobody else has done what we're announcing today," Gov. John Bel Edwards said in announcing the initiative.
State Police in the New Orleans area will get body-worn cameras in the first wave of the program expected next month. From there, the effort will spread across the state in the coming months.
Col. Mike Edmonson said that the effort will cost $5.3 million over five years, but State Police will be using existing funds to cover the cost.
A pilot program, involving 20 officers, has been going on for the past seven months.
"They open up the communication line between our police and first responders and the public," Edmonson said.
