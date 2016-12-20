West part of Mississippi Sound closes to oyster dredging

Oyster areas in the western part of the Mississippi Sound have been closed to dredging.
The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources announced the closures at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The closed portions, all in Area II:
▪ E: Square Handkerchief Reef and southern parts of Henderson Point Reef.
▪ F: Southern parts of the Pass Christian Reef.
▪ G: Southern parts of the Pass Christian Reef and northern portions of the Pass Marianne Reef.
▪ H: Southern portions of Telegraph and Pass Marianne reefs.
▪ I: Southern parts of Pass Marianne, Pelican, Buoy and First Key reefs.
The Commission on Marine Resources decided at its Dec. 13 meeting to open those areas for at least a five-day period that would end no later than Thursday, a DMR press release said.
For more information, call the Oyster Hotline at 228-374-5167 or 1-800-385-5902.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments