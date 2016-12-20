‘Uncle Billy’ Phelps loved the community, people he served

2:58 Bay officers turn off body cameras during alleged brutality Pause

2:46 She fell in love with a man who would later kill her

2:45 Jailer says former school mate Josh Vallum 'dumbed himself down' for gang

3:13 Driving D'Iberville's diverging diamond

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:30 Viral video of Coast animal abuse: May be disturbing to some

0:31 High schooler gets into Ivy League school, family's reaction is priceless

0:57 Last ditch comeback gives South victory

1:53 Cameras were supposed to capture a mountain lion but police saw something stranger instead