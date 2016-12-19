Dec. 19-25: Events this week in South Mississippi

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon the previous Monday.
Monday
Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival
Spectacular Christmas light show, weather permitting, daily through Jan. 1, Jones Park, U.S. 90, Gulfport. Admission is $5 or a $40 Holiday Savings Pass (12-visit punch card for the price of eight visits). Details: 228-868-5881.
5 p.m.-9 p.m. through Jan. 1
Shadow and Strings: The World of Puppets
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Puppets created by two world-renowned puppet masters who happen to live in Mississippi. 228-818-2878.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Jan. 9
Book Club
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane. Adults are invited to a monthly book club gathering to read and discuss a favorite book or series. All genres are welcome in this fun forum. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Gautier Public Library. This group is intended for ages 17 and older. Details: 497-4531.
2 p.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 19-21
Christmas Mini Camp
Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, 115 First St., Biloxi. Finish your Christmas shopping while your little ones spend the day at The Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum creating gifts you will always treasure. In our Oyster Shell Christmas Craft Class with Shari Schaubhurt, your little elf will create magnets, ornaments and more. In the Holiday Painting Class with Patt Odom, they will be delighted to paint the perfect present. Your child will also get a museum tour and a Christmas movie. Choose between a full day ($100) or a half-day ($50). Activities include a museum tour (9-10 a.m.), oyster-shell crafts (ages 6-8) or painting (ages 9-12) from 10 a.m. to noon; lunch on the lawn (please pack a lunch) from noon to 1 p.m. Details: 228-435-6320 or maritimemuseum.org
9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Dec. 19-20
Tuesday
Colt Capers Preschool Story Hour
Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge, 7200 Crane Lane, Gautier. Free. Preschoolers will hear a story and do an outside activity followed by a craft. Our story this month is “Brave Little Raccoon.”
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Homeschool Clay Play
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $12 per student. Art projects vary weekly and will focus on both new skills and perfecting those already learned. All materials are included in the class cost. Please sign up for each class individually. Email education@georgeohr.org with specific questions. Class size is limited to 12 students per session. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10:30 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Family Movie Matinee
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. “Secret Life of Pets” (rated PG). Everyone is welcome to attend. The movie is free and snacks are provided. Details: 228-452-4596.
2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Bike Biloxi
Biloxi Visitors Center, 1050 Beach Blvd. Everyone is invited to wear their favorite ugly sweater for a chance to win a downtown restaurant gift certificate; all ages can take part, but children must be accompanied and supervised by an adult. Bike lights and helmets are recommended. The ride is free, but please call or email to reserve your place. Details: 435-6339 or email mainstreet@biloxi.ms.us.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Wednesday
Teen Wheel-Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per student. Special holiday class for teens who want to try their hand at throwing on the pottery wheel. Students will each make two pots to keep and then select glazes the staff will apply once pots have been fired. All work will be ready to pick up in two weeks. Class limited to 10 students. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Story Time
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Come visit with very special guests Mrs. Claus and the Christmas Elves. Mrs. Claus will read her favorite Christmas book, and we will sing and dance with the Christmas Elves. The program will end with a special Christmas craft. All children are invited to attend. 228-452-4596.
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Biloxi Chapter DAR Meeting
Christmas party. Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, 115 First St., Biloxi. 228-435-6320.
11 a.m.
Western and Ballroom Classes
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Country and Western swing class will cover dips and swings during its eight-week Wednesday night course. Ballroom dance course will cover waltz, swing, foxtrot, rumba, merengue and the cha-cha. Details: 228-324-3730.
6 p.m.-6:45 p.m. and 7 p.m.-7:45 p.m.
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Every Wednesday at Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Free to play. Provides great exercise for seniors and competition for skilled players. Details: 228-868-5777.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Thursday
Holiday Art Camp at the OHR
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $95 per person. A full day of art for children. Pottery, clay sculpture, block printing and mixed media in ceramics studio overlooking the beach. Children who live out of town can have their work shipped to them for $15, and clay work will be ready two weeks after class. Mixed media and block printing work will be taken home the day of camp. Children should bring a lunch, snacks and drinks. Details: 228-374-5547.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Friday
Cookies for Santa
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $8 per dozen. Santa is coming and the kids will want to leave out a batch of cookies for him. Stop by any time from 10 a.m. until we are sold out to decorate a dozen sugar cookies the way you want them. Details: 228-818-2878.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Mudslingers: Try Your Skills on the Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per person. Come throw pots on Ohr’s pottery wheels and see if clay is your new hobby. We will help you create two pots to keep. They will be glazed and ready to pick up two weeks from the class date. We can ship your work if you live out of town. Wear clothes you can get dirty. Mudslingers who enroll in an ongoing wheel throwing class receive a $25 credit toward that class purchase. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Stroll Beauvoir for Christmas
Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. See Santa, stroll Beauvoir, take a wagon ride, see the lights in the garden, listen to music by local artists and enjoy kids crafts. Costs: Adults, $12.50; seniors and military, $10; children, $7.50; under age 5, free.
6 p.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 23-24
Friday night dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $6 and $10. Amour Danzar hosts Friday evening dinner dances. 228-324-3730.
7:30 p.m.-8 p.m. and 8 p.m.-10:15 p.m.
Saturday
Shoreline Cruises
Pan Isles Ship Island Excursions, Gulfport. $17 per person (3 and younger are free). At 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, the ferry boats depart Gulfport for a 90-minute shoreline cruise. Come aboard and enjoy the scenic boat ride near shore to search for Atlantic bottlenose dolphin. You will return to Gulfport at 2:30 p.m. Limited snack bar service. Through Dec. 31. Details: 228-864-1014.
1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Farmers Market
Downtown Long Beach, 200 Jeff Davis Ave. Weekly year-round market with all foods local. www.longbeachfarmersmarket.org
8:30 a.m.-noon
Comments