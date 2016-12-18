Sound Off for Dec. 18: Who would kill a defenseless cat?

Depraved
What truly evil, horrific and depraved people would trap a cat and then burn it so severely that the poor and defenseless creature died?
Suppose
What if? What if the Democratic Party had a candidate that just wasn’t up to the task? Maybe made too many mistakes as secretary of state? Too much luggage?
Support Trump!
Trump is our president-elect. Stop whining about him and start supporting him. He’s the best thing that’s happened to this country in a very long time. Come on, people, get behind him and his staff because they are going to make a big difference in our country.
Ought to be a law
The worst thing about the torture and murder of that innocent kitty is we have no strong animal abuse laws in Mississippi. Just a slap on the hand. Animal rights and protection groups have pushed hard each time it comes up and failed because animals’ lives don’t mean anything to our lawmakers. What was done to this poor kitty should be a felony with jail time and a stiff fine.
Terror
To the cowards who placed a helpless cat in a cage, poured hot liquid over it and watched it suffer and die later, I say this: Terror is all around us, and we live in fear of terror from foreign enemies, but when I realize that we must share the Gulf Coast area with these cowards, I feel a deeper sense of terror. What a shame that these people took pleasure in inflicting pain on another creature. That should strike terror in the heart of us all.
Great leader
Thank you for the opportunity to provide a brief accolade for Adele Lyons. For the 15 years I have volunteered and invested along the Coast, Adele truly has outperformed most of us and earned the public adoration she well-deserves. Always working behind the scenes, she has been one of the singular heroes at the Knight Foundation and Habitat for Humanity that helped us to rebuild 300-plus businesses and 40-plus non-profit organizations in Southern Mississippi since Hurricane Katrina. This is the message we all should share as she assumes the leadership role in our four-star Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber.
