Eight days until Christmas — here’s what to do on Saturday

Wondering what to do on Saturday? Here are the Christmas events you will not want to miss.
Harbor Lights Winter Festival
Spectacular Christmas light show, weather permitting, daily through Jan. 1, Jones Park, U.S. 90, Gulfport. Admission is $5; or a $40 holiday savings pass (12-visit punch card for the price of eight visits). Details: 228-868-5881.
5 p.m.-9 p.m. through Jan. 1
‘Aladdin’
Center Stage Theatre, 2670 Rue Palafox, Biloxi. $7 per seat. Children’s production of “Aladdin.” Details: 228-388-6258. centerstagebiloxi.org
5:30-7 p.m. and 7:30-9 p.m.
Stroll Beauvoir for Christmas
Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. See Santa, stroll Beauvoir, take a wagon ride, see the lights in the garden, listen to music by local artists and enjoy kids crafts. Cost: adults, $12.50; seniors and military, $10; children, $7.50; under age 5, free.
6 p.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 16-17 and Dec. 23-24
Santa Claus Meet and Greet
Margaritaville Resort, 195 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Bring your cameras and take pictures for free with Santa. Details: 228-271-6377.
The Mary C. Holiday Art Market
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Join us at the Mary C for a day of last-minute shopping. Find that special something for a hard-to-buy-for friend in your life. Bring the kids for a day of puppets, plays and music. At 1 p.m., the Ocean Spring’s Library will host a free “Santa Gator” puppet show, and at 2 p.m. Enjoy Lynn Meadows WINGS Performing Arts for the classic children’s tale of “The Elves and Shoemaker” followed by Christmas caroling by MGCCC Choir. Details: 228-818-2878.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Elves and The Shoemaker
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $10. Join Lynn Meadows WINGS Performing Arts for the classic children’s tale. Told with traditional holiday music and celebrates the spirit of giving. Followed by the MGCCC Choir singing Christmas carols. Details: 228-818-2878.
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Ceramic Tree Luminaries
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Learn how to make two ceramic trees that can be enhanced by using votive candles or Christmas lights. Suitable for beginners and advanced students. Work will be ready to pick up on Dec. 24. Class limited to 15 students. $25 per person. Details: 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
2 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Christmas Pot Luck Dinner Dance
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Those attending must bring a covered dish and a wrapped gift to swap. Admission is $20 and reservations are a must. Food served 6:30-7 p.m. Gift swapping and dance 7-10:15 p.m. Details: 228-324-3730.
6:30-10:15 p.m.
Christmas Parade
The Christmas Parade presented by Bayside Fire Department starts at South Hancock School on Lakeshore Road, traveling down Hancock Drive around Davis’ Grocery and ending at the fire station. Women from the school will be there to read Christmas stories. Santa pictures will be available.
7 p.m.
The Nutcracker Ballet
Gulf Coast Ballet Theatre will present The Nutcracker Ballet, starring Daniel Sarabia and Liu Man Ting, at the Saenger Theatre, 170 Reynoir St., Biloxi. Tickets: $20, adults; $10, children 10 and under. Tickets are available at Gulf Coast School of Performing Arts or by calling 228-324-6296.
7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 2 p.m. Dec. 18
6th Annual Christmas In The 'Bouffa Lighted Boat Parade
Lighted boat parade and Christmas party featuring raffles, 50/50 drawing, door prices and live music by Radio Mojo. Starts at Your Mama’z House at 12056 Cedar Lake Road in Biloxi.
5-7:30 p.m
Live Nativity Re-Enactment
Live Nativity re-enactment in the depot district 398 Blaize Avenue in Bay St. Louis.
7 p.m.
Comments