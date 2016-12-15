Should these dangerous toys make Santa’s naughty list?

While the year’s hottest toy may be the elusive and much-sought after Hatchimals may not be on this list, other toys such as a famous pig and even Superman himself have found the way onto a consumer watchdog’s “naughty list.”
Toysafety.org has released its list of the most dangerous toys of 2016. The Massachusetts-based non-profit has a mission to stop children from being harmed, or worse, from playing with seemingly harmless toys.
According to uspirg.org, another consumer group, there were 264 toy-related deaths in 2014.
Here are some of the toys that made the list.
Peppa Pig’s Muddy Puddles Family
It provides choking hazards for children under three.
Kids Time Baby Children’s Elephant Pillow
It has potential for suffocation.
Flying Heroes Superman Launcher
It has the potential to damage eyes and the face.
The complete list can be found here.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments