Your gift sucks, but I’m gonna smile anyway!

Are you surprised to hear most people throw a fake happy face when they open a Christmas gift they dislike?
No? Groupon has confirmed your suspicions. The e-commerce marketplace, which connects businesses with consumers through coupon deals, says it surveyed 2,000 Americans about how they react to holiday gifts.
The survey found that 73 percent of respondents — yes, 73 percent! — “regularly fake their reactions when opening a gift.”
“In addition to faking a reaction, eight out of 10 respondents will lie and pretend to like a gift even when they hate it, according to the results,” Business Wire reported. “Only 10 percent of respondents said they would actually tell someone they didn't like a gift.”
But that’s not all. The survey also finds five seconds is the time it takes the average person to know whether they will like a present. And women, naturally, are better posers than men, with 77 percent of women faking happy reactions, compared to 63 percent of men.
Apparently, we lie better with age, too. Only 8 percent of those over 55 are truthful about their distaste for the present you selected.
So here’s a tip. Forget the colorful tie or those house slippers Grandma doesn’t need. Pick something personal and you’re more likely to get an honest happy reaction from a loved one. But just remember, if they don’t like your gift, the odds are in your favor that they’ll pretend to anyway.
Merry Christmas!
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
