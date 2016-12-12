She thought he was being arrested, until he got down on one knee

Mobile police helped stage a man’s arrest so he could kneel down and propose to his terrified girlfriend.
News outlets report that Daiwon McPherson tricked his girlfriend, Shawna Blackmon, into thinking that he had fled from officers and had a gun.
On Friday night, two officers converged on McPherson, Blackmon and their friends as they stood outside of a gas station.
A video shows officers pulled out stun guns and demanded McPherson get onto the ground. McPherson followed their orders and held out a ring for Blackmon, who quickly went from being scared to overjoyed.
Mobile Police Spokesman Terrence Perkins says the officers were holding unloaded stun guns during the stunt.
Police made sure the scene was safe by informing all other on-duty officers before the fake call went out.
